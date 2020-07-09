All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:29 AM

3847 ISLAND WAY

3847 Island Way · No Longer Available
Location

3847 Island Way, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Highly desirable 3BR 2.1BA Coquina Key Townhome in gated community. Three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs, half bath on ground floor, with living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Master bedroom features private bathroom and walk-in dressing room. Annual lease, with additional years available. One dedicated parking space (#103) and possibility of additional parking space. Property owner requires first month and last month of rent, and a $1,300 security deposit. Pets may be permissable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3847 ISLAND WAY have any available units?
3847 ISLAND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3847 ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 3847 ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3847 ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3847 ISLAND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3847 ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3847 ISLAND WAY is pet friendly.
Does 3847 ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3847 ISLAND WAY offers parking.
Does 3847 ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3847 ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3847 ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3847 ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 3847 ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 3847 ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3847 ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3847 ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.

