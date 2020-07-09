3847 ISLAND WAY

Amenities
Highly desirable 3BR 2.1BA Coquina Key Townhome in gated community. Three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs, half bath on ground floor, with living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Master bedroom features private bathroom and walk-in dressing room. Annual lease, with additional years available. One dedicated parking space (#103) and possibility of additional parking space. Property owner requires first month and last month of rent, and a $1,300 security deposit. Pets may be permissable.