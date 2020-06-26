3833 IRIS STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport range refrigerator

Welcome to this charming 3/1 in central north St. Pete neighboring Allendale Terrace. Close to shopping and commuting. Minutes from 4th St N and I-275. Home has ceramic tile throughout common areas and hardwood laminate in the bedrooms. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Washer/Dryer included on site under carport for convenience. Lawn service can be included with acceptable terms.