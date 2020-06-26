Welcome to this charming 3/1 in central north St. Pete neighboring Allendale Terrace. Close to shopping and commuting. Minutes from 4th St N and I-275. Home has ceramic tile throughout common areas and hardwood laminate in the bedrooms. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Washer/Dryer included on site under carport for convenience. Lawn service can be included with acceptable terms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3833 IRIS STREET N have any available units?
3833 IRIS STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.