All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3833 IRIS STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3833 IRIS STREET N
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:16 AM

3833 IRIS STREET N

3833 Iris Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3833 Iris Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome to this charming 3/1 in central north St. Pete neighboring Allendale Terrace. Close to shopping and commuting. Minutes from 4th St N and I-275. Home has ceramic tile throughout common areas and hardwood laminate in the bedrooms. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Washer/Dryer included on site under carport for convenience. Lawn service can be included with acceptable terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 IRIS STREET N have any available units?
3833 IRIS STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 IRIS STREET N have?
Some of 3833 IRIS STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 IRIS STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3833 IRIS STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 IRIS STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3833 IRIS STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3833 IRIS STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3833 IRIS STREET N offers parking.
Does 3833 IRIS STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3833 IRIS STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 IRIS STREET N have a pool?
No, 3833 IRIS STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3833 IRIS STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3833 IRIS STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 IRIS STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3833 IRIS STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus