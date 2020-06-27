3830 18TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready, fully renovated home with 2 bdrms, 2 baths, plus a den and 1 car garage. This home has a wonderful front and back yard in a nice, well groomed neighborhood with sidewalks on both sides of the street. The kitchen has been completely renovated with cherry wood cabinets, new stainless appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has large closets and a private bath. 2nd bedroom has large closet and hallway bath. Both bathrooms have been updated with new cabinetry, toilets, and tile floors. Solid Wood Floors throughout the rest of the home. All rooms have ceiling fans and Shutters or vertical blinds on all windows. Washer and dryer included and lawn care is included in rent. Tenant responsible for Electric, Water, Sewage, Trash and Pest services. $2,900 month OBO.