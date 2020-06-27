All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

3830 18TH AVENUE N

3830 18th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3830 18th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready, fully renovated home with 2 bdrms, 2 baths, plus a den and 1 car garage. This home has a wonderful front and back yard in a nice, well groomed neighborhood with sidewalks on both sides of the street. The kitchen has been completely renovated with cherry wood cabinets, new stainless appliances and granite countertops. Master bedroom has large closets and a private bath. 2nd bedroom has large closet and hallway bath. Both bathrooms have been updated with new cabinetry, toilets, and tile floors. Solid Wood Floors throughout the rest of the home. All rooms have ceiling fans and Shutters or vertical blinds on all windows. Washer and dryer included and lawn care is included in rent. Tenant responsible for Electric, Water, Sewage, Trash and Pest services. $2,900 month OBO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 18TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3830 18TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 18TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3830 18TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 18TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3830 18TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 18TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3830 18TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3830 18TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3830 18TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3830 18TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 18TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 18TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3830 18TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3830 18TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3830 18TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 18TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 18TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
