3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE

3822 Huntington Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3822 Huntington Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautifully updated 3 bed, 2 bath pool home located in the sought after Shore Acres. This home features new flooring, fresh paint and a 4th room that can be used as a home office or storage. With a large kitchen and wide open floor plan, there is plenty of room for entertaining friends and family! Separate laundry room with tons of space. Lawn and pool maintenance are included in the rent. Centrally located to all the great things St Pete has to offer. Spend the weekends enjoying the large backyard with a private pool, bike ride to downtown or launch your boat at the boat ramp just minutes away. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE have any available units?
3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE have?
Some of 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE offer parking?
No, 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE have a pool?
Yes, 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE has a pool.
Does 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 HUNTINGTON STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
