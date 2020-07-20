All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3821 Grove Street South

3821 Grove Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

3821 Grove Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lakewood Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms available now!! Fresh paint throughout with great new updates like new laminate flooring in the family room and master bedroom, 2 remodeled showers, and a new fence that completely fences in back yard! This home has a great layout with 2 bedrooms on the north wing, big living room, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dining room and a large family room. The master bedroom is a large bedroom in the back of the home with a walk in closet and its own access to the back yard. Central AC and new water heater! Home also has a utility room with washer & dryer hooks ups and a 1 car detached garage plus off street parking. Pets are allowed but must have vet bills and nothing over 30 lbs. No aggressive breeds. Will have additional pet rent and security deposit. This will not last long. Contact me today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Grove Street South have any available units?
3821 Grove Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Grove Street South have?
Some of 3821 Grove Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Grove Street South currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Grove Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Grove Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Grove Street South is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Grove Street South offer parking?
Yes, 3821 Grove Street South offers parking.
Does 3821 Grove Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3821 Grove Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Grove Street South have a pool?
No, 3821 Grove Street South does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Grove Street South have accessible units?
No, 3821 Grove Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Grove Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 Grove Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
