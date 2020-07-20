3821 Grove Street South

Amenities

Single Family Home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms available now!! Fresh paint throughout with great new updates like new laminate flooring in the family room and master bedroom, 2 remodeled showers, and a new fence that completely fences in back yard! This home has a great layout with 2 bedrooms on the north wing, big living room, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, dining room and a large family room. The master bedroom is a large bedroom in the back of the home with a walk in closet and its own access to the back yard. Central AC and new water heater! Home also has a utility room with washer & dryer hooks ups and a 1 car detached garage plus off street parking. Pets are allowed but must have vet bills and nothing over 30 lbs. No aggressive breeds. Will have additional pet rent and security deposit. This will not last long. Contact me today to schedule a showing.