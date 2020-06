Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool shuffle board sauna tennis court

Annual rental in a popular 55+ community. Beautiful, fully furnished condo. This unit is move in ready. Washer and Dryer in unit. Screened in balcony overlooking the beautifully maintained grounds. Gather by one of the two pools, watch or play a match of tennis, or compete in a shuffleboard game, or just relax in the sauna. Conveniently located to Shops, Downtown or the Beach.