All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3789 46TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3789 46TH AVENUE S
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

3789 46TH AVENUE S

3789 46th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3789 46th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Broadwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
shuffle board
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
shuffle board
Beautiful Waterfront Studio Condo on First Floor with Carport. Updated, fully furnished & equipped. Just move right in. Decorated in the Coastal theme, this one is a Beauty. Screened in Patio overlooking the Wide Canal. Large dock for fishing or Kayaking. Can park you boat overnight or dock it across the street at the New Maximo Marina for long term. Laundry & Storage on site. Picnic area & shuffle board too. Great Location - Walk to restaurants & 5 minutes to St Pete Beach. 10 minutes to Downtown & 30 mins to Tampa airport. No Pets allowed! This one wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3789 46TH AVENUE S have any available units?
3789 46TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3789 46TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 3789 46TH AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3789 46TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
3789 46TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3789 46TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 3789 46TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3789 46TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 3789 46TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 3789 46TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3789 46TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3789 46TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 3789 46TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 3789 46TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 3789 46TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3789 46TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3789 46TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus