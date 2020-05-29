3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE

Amenities

Updated Waterside Townhome directly on the waterfront with beautiful water views from both the private patio and upstairs balcony. First floor features an open Living/Dining area, handsome Chef's Kitchen and a half bathroom. Kitchen features beautiful espresso wood cabinets, granite countertops, newer appliances including fridge with ice maker, built-in microwave, dishwasher and range/oven. Beautiful shaker-style cabinets with plenty of storage. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area have beautiful water views and lead out to your own private pavered patio on the open water. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom with a beautiful water view from its private balcony and a large Guest Bedroom. Upstairs Bath features a tub/shower combo with custom tile. Ideal location just steps to Clubhouse and pool area. Waterside is a gated waterfront community on Tampa Bay with numerous resort-like amenities including two pools (one heated), hot tub, saunas, fitness center, tennis courts, beach volleyball, shuffle board, boat, bike and kayak storage, fishing pier and Yacht Club with full service bar. Come enjoy your piece of Paradise. Rental rate includes water/sewer, trash pickup, recreation, security and basic cable TV. $75 tenant processing due before move-in. Unit is also available $3200 seasonal and $2200 off season short-term.