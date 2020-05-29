All apartments in St. Petersburg
3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE

3759 Pompano Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3759 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Updated Waterside Townhome directly on the waterfront with beautiful water views from both the private patio and upstairs balcony. First floor features an open Living/Dining area, handsome Chef's Kitchen and a half bathroom. Kitchen features beautiful espresso wood cabinets, granite countertops, newer appliances including fridge with ice maker, built-in microwave, dishwasher and range/oven. Beautiful shaker-style cabinets with plenty of storage. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area have beautiful water views and lead out to your own private pavered patio on the open water. Upstairs is the Master Bedroom with a beautiful water view from its private balcony and a large Guest Bedroom. Upstairs Bath features a tub/shower combo with custom tile. Ideal location just steps to Clubhouse and pool area. Waterside is a gated waterfront community on Tampa Bay with numerous resort-like amenities including two pools (one heated), hot tub, saunas, fitness center, tennis courts, beach volleyball, shuffle board, boat, bike and kayak storage, fishing pier and Yacht Club with full service bar. Come enjoy your piece of Paradise. Rental rate includes water/sewer, trash pickup, recreation, security and basic cable TV. $75 tenant processing due before move-in. Unit is also available $3200 seasonal and $2200 off season short-term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE have any available units?
3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE have?
Some of 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3759 POMPANO DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
