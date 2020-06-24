3737 PARK STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RENT PRICE LOWERED!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1690 square foot home for rent in Jungle Terrace. Modern laminate flooring and kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, and large refrigerator. The home offers 3 separate outdoor spaces with lush, mature trees and well-established landscaping and has plenty of room for family and entertaining. The large master bedroom and ensuite bath opens to a lovely, private courtyard area. Note: There is an apartment above the garage that is currently leased to a very respectful, private tenant, who also has access to a private space with its own entrance, garage, and fenced yard. A one car garage comes with this home. The driveway offers abundant parking. This home is directly across the street from Abercrombie Park and close to the beaches. Tenant pays all utilities (separately metered from the other tenant) and must maintain lawn. Tenant must have good credit and must agree to credit/background check. Pets are negotiable. Required: one month deposit and first month's rent due upfront to sign lease.