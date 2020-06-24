All apartments in St. Petersburg
3737 PARK STREET N

3737 Park Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3737 Park Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RENT PRICE LOWERED!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1690 square foot home for rent in Jungle Terrace. Modern laminate flooring and kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, and large refrigerator. The home offers 3 separate outdoor spaces with lush, mature trees and well-established landscaping and has plenty of room for family and entertaining. The large master bedroom and ensuite bath opens to a lovely, private courtyard area. Note: There is an apartment above the garage that is currently leased to a very respectful, private tenant, who also has access to a private space with its own entrance, garage, and fenced yard. A one car garage comes with this home. The driveway offers abundant parking. This home is directly across the street from Abercrombie Park and close to the beaches. Tenant pays all utilities (separately metered from the other tenant) and must maintain lawn. Tenant must have good credit and must agree to credit/background check. Pets are negotiable. Required: one month deposit and first month's rent due upfront to sign lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 PARK STREET N have any available units?
3737 PARK STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 PARK STREET N have?
Some of 3737 PARK STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 PARK STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3737 PARK STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 PARK STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 PARK STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 3737 PARK STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3737 PARK STREET N offers parking.
Does 3737 PARK STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 PARK STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 PARK STREET N have a pool?
No, 3737 PARK STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3737 PARK STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3737 PARK STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 PARK STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3737 PARK STREET N has units with dishwashers.
