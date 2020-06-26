3718 39th Street N

Amenities
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House for Rent in St. Petersburg! - This very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is sure to rent quickly. This house has hardwood floors and tile through-out. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There are washer and dryer hook-ups for a stackable washer/dryer in the house. The very large backyard has plenty of space for family get-togethers and has sheds for additional storage.
Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount
No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs
If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.
If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.
Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.
Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166
(RLNE3732588)