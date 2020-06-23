All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

3718 39th Street N

3718 39th St N · No Longer Available
Location

3718 39th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House for Rent in St. Petersburg! - This very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is sure to rent quickly. This house has hardwood floors and tile through-out. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There are washer and dryer hook-ups for a stackable washer/dryer in the house. The very large backyard has plenty of space for family get-togethers and has sheds for additional storage.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3732588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3718 39th Street N have any available units?
3718 39th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 39th Street N have?
Some of 3718 39th Street N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 39th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
3718 39th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 39th Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3718 39th Street N is pet friendly.
Does 3718 39th Street N offer parking?
No, 3718 39th Street N does not offer parking.
Does 3718 39th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3718 39th Street N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 39th Street N have a pool?
No, 3718 39th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 3718 39th Street N have accessible units?
Yes, 3718 39th Street N has accessible units.
Does 3718 39th Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3718 39th Street N has units with dishwashers.
