3718 39th Street N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly extra storage accessible

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House for Rent in St. Petersburg! - This very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is sure to rent quickly. This house has hardwood floors and tile through-out. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There are washer and dryer hook-ups for a stackable washer/dryer in the house. The very large backyard has plenty of space for family get-togethers and has sheds for additional storage.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3732588)