Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo

3700 Haines Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Haines Rd, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Base Rent: $1099
Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*)
Parking: $25.00 (Per person*)
Total Rent: $1149.00 Per Month*.

• Living Area: 700 sqft

• Bedrooms:1
• Baths: 1

• Cooling: Mini Split
• Heating: Electric

• Appliances included:
• Garbage Disposal
• Range / Oven,
• Refrigerator

• Flooring: Tile

Each unit will have new Tile installed throughout the apartment as well as in the Bathroom. Newly installed Tall 42" Kitchen Cabinets with Raised Wood Panel Doors and Granite Counter Tops and matching Bathroom Vanity and Granite Top with all new Bathroom & Kitchen Fixtures installed. Newly Installed High Energy Efficient Mini Split A/C's. Freshly painted with great neutral colors.
The entire building has undergone renovations. It was freshly painted, the parking lot was re-asphalted and new parking bumpers were installed. Landscaping restoration is complete and looks amazing! Check out our gardens with fountains. The complex has an onsite laundry and carport parking reserved for tenants. All units available have new tile, premium wood cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances and new AC's!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo have any available units?
3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo have?
Some of 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo offers parking.
Does 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo have a pool?
No, 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo have accessible units?
No, 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo does not have units with dishwashers.
