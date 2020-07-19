3700 Haines Rd N, A 16, Allendale Arms Condo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Base Rent: $1099

Utility (Water, sewer, trash): $25.00 (Per person*)

Parking: $25.00 (Per person*)

Total Rent: $1149.00 Per Month*.



• Living Area: 700 sqft



• Bedrooms:1

• Baths: 1



• Cooling: Mini Split

• Heating: Electric



• Appliances included:

• Garbage Disposal

• Range / Oven,

• Refrigerator



• Flooring: Tile



Each unit will have new Tile installed throughout the apartment as well as in the Bathroom. Newly installed Tall 42" Kitchen Cabinets with Raised Wood Panel Doors and Granite Counter Tops and matching Bathroom Vanity and Granite Top with all new Bathroom & Kitchen Fixtures installed. Newly Installed High Energy Efficient Mini Split A/C's. Freshly painted with great neutral colors.

The entire building has undergone renovations. It was freshly painted, the parking lot was re-asphalted and new parking bumpers were installed. Landscaping restoration is complete and looks amazing! Check out our gardens with fountains. The complex has an onsite laundry and carport parking reserved for tenants. All units available have new tile, premium wood cabinets, granite countertops, high-end appliances and new AC's!!