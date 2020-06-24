All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N

3655 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3655 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHORT TERM RENTAL AND FULLY FURNISHED! Furnished pictures to come! Cute one bedroom with fenced in patio! Heavily wooded for privacy, this one bedroom, one bath and 1 car attached garage featuring Washer and Dryer hookups in the garage is now available for RENT! FRESH PAINT throughout, including the garage as well as the exterior has been freshly painted. The garage includes a utility sink. This one bedroom rental includes NEW, restaurant style cement stained floors throughout , NO CARPET and new blinds have been installed. Range, microwave and refrigerator are included and wood cabinets with upper and lowers in the kitchen. The shower also features the stained concrete floors with pedestal sink and walk in shower and new shower curtain. Bedroom and family room include fans. The living room on this unit is 22 feet wide plenty of room. This cute place also features a coat room as you exit into the garage. All utilities are the tenant’s responsibility. $45.00 application fee. The location is fantastic! You are 8 minutes to Downtown St. Pete heading East on 1st Avenue North and 15 minutes heading west gets you to Treasure Island Beach! Tampa International Airport is only 30 minutes away. Times vary depending on traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N have any available units?
3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N have?
Some of 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
