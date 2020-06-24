3655 1ST (DOWNSTAIRS UNIT) AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

SHORT TERM RENTAL AND FULLY FURNISHED! Furnished pictures to come! Cute one bedroom with fenced in patio! Heavily wooded for privacy, this one bedroom, one bath and 1 car attached garage featuring Washer and Dryer hookups in the garage is now available for RENT! FRESH PAINT throughout, including the garage as well as the exterior has been freshly painted. The garage includes a utility sink. This one bedroom rental includes NEW, restaurant style cement stained floors throughout , NO CARPET and new blinds have been installed. Range, microwave and refrigerator are included and wood cabinets with upper and lowers in the kitchen. The shower also features the stained concrete floors with pedestal sink and walk in shower and new shower curtain. Bedroom and family room include fans. The living room on this unit is 22 feet wide plenty of room. This cute place also features a coat room as you exit into the garage. All utilities are the tenant’s responsibility. $45.00 application fee. The location is fantastic! You are 8 minutes to Downtown St. Pete heading East on 1st Avenue North and 15 minutes heading west gets you to Treasure Island Beach! Tampa International Airport is only 30 minutes away. Times vary depending on traffic.