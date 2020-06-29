3601 3rd Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 04/15/20 Single Family House Close to Downtown and Beaches - Property Id: 69405



Newer built St Pete 3 bedroom 2 bath single family block home with attached one car garage located on a large fenced corner lot. Pride of ownership noted on this well maintained home. This home features vaulted ceilings in the Great Room at Kitchen, brand new AC, and newer blinds!.. Very Open Design with Kitchen Open into the Great Room.. Well Maintained Mature Landscaping. Move in Ready !

In the process of refinishing bathtubs.

Less than 10 mins to downtown St. Pete. and 15 mins to the beach! Tenants will be responsible for the yards and utilities.



No Section 8 Please.

Please leave a message or text 727-637-5047

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69405

No Dogs Allowed



