St. Petersburg, FL
3601 3rd Ave S
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

3601 3rd Ave S

3601 3rd Avenue South
Location

3601 3rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Central Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 04/15/20 Single Family House Close to Downtown and Beaches - Property Id: 69405

Newer built St Pete 3 bedroom 2 bath single family block home with attached one car garage located on a large fenced corner lot. Pride of ownership noted on this well maintained home. This home features vaulted ceilings in the Great Room at Kitchen, brand new AC, and newer blinds!.. Very Open Design with Kitchen Open into the Great Room.. Well Maintained Mature Landscaping. Move in Ready !
In the process of refinishing bathtubs.
Less than 10 mins to downtown St. Pete. and 15 mins to the beach! Tenants will be responsible for the yards and utilities.

No Section 8 Please.
Please leave a message or text 727-637-5047
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69405
Property Id 69405

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5579539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 3rd Ave S have any available units?
3601 3rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 3rd Ave S have?
Some of 3601 3rd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 3rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3601 3rd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 3rd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3601 3rd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3601 3rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3601 3rd Ave S offers parking.
Does 3601 3rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3601 3rd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 3rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 3601 3rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3601 3rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3601 3rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 3rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 3rd Ave S has units with dishwashers.
