3595 79TH STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautifully remodeled home in the Jungle neighborhood of St Pete for RENT. Boasting 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached garage / workshop with laundry. Kitchen is gorgeous and is complete with new shaker cabinets, and quartz counters. All new 2 inch blinds for privacy. Private, old florida backyard with patio is perfect for bbqs and cool nights. Walk to Azalea and Walter Fuller parks with fields, pool, classes, and walking trails. 7 minutes to the best Gulf beaches. Call today to rent this great annual rental!