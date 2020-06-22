All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE

349 Dolphin Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

349 Dolphin Avenue Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
WOW! Location, location, location! This remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house for rent on the lovely island of Coquina Key! Upon entering your new place, you first notice all the natural light and the shining terrazzo floors! Beautiful and easy care. The dining area is open to the living room and is well lit by the sliding door leading out to your patio and large, fenced back yard. Adjacent to your dining area is the completely remodeled kitchen with new lighting, counter tops, stainless appliances (including dishwasher), and soft close cupboards. Off the living room a hall leads to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All bedrooms feature new ceiling fans and ample closets. Bathrooms are remodeled and have new vanities, fixtures, toilets and updates. The master bedroom's bath includes a walk in shower. In the garage, you'll find a washer and dryer and plenty of shelves and cabinets for storing gear. This home is located just minutes from downtown St. Pete's best restaurants, shops, and beaches and offers quick access to I-275 and Coquina Key Park which includes the following amenities: Wilderness Area, Tennis and Basketball courts, Playground, football field, Dog Park and Boat Ramp. Bring your bike and kayak when you move in; and begin to enjoy the relaxed Coquina Key island lifestyle!

Owner pays for lawn care. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have any available units?
349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have?
Some of 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE is pet friendly.
Does 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus