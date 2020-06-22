349 DOLPHIN AVENUE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

WOW! Location, location, location! This remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house for rent on the lovely island of Coquina Key! Upon entering your new place, you first notice all the natural light and the shining terrazzo floors! Beautiful and easy care. The dining area is open to the living room and is well lit by the sliding door leading out to your patio and large, fenced back yard. Adjacent to your dining area is the completely remodeled kitchen with new lighting, counter tops, stainless appliances (including dishwasher), and soft close cupboards. Off the living room a hall leads to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All bedrooms feature new ceiling fans and ample closets. Bathrooms are remodeled and have new vanities, fixtures, toilets and updates. The master bedroom's bath includes a walk in shower. In the garage, you'll find a washer and dryer and plenty of shelves and cabinets for storing gear. This home is located just minutes from downtown St. Pete's best restaurants, shops, and beaches and offers quick access to I-275 and Coquina Key Park which includes the following amenities: Wilderness Area, Tennis and Basketball courts, Playground, football field, Dog Park and Boat Ramp. Bring your bike and kayak when you move in; and begin to enjoy the relaxed Coquina Key island lifestyle!



Owner pays for lawn care. Tenant responsible for all utilities.