Sweet and spacious 3BR 2BA home offers a comfortable living space! The open living room and separate dining room are the perfect space to enjoy home life inside and out in the large backyard! Granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances, new laminate wood flooring throughout leaves you nothing to do but unpack! Hurry to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

