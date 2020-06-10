334 49TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The best find for rent in St. Pete! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage home on a large lot with no neighbors in the back.

Newly remodeled kitchen with eating area, newly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, tile flooring throughout the house, new HVAC system, newer windows, and just installed new garage door.

Great, and very convenient location with easy commute to Downtown St. Pete, TIA, Tampa, and Clearwater. Near any major highways, restaurants, shopping's, and entertaining, Tampa Bay and Gulf beaches, etc.