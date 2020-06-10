All apartments in St. Petersburg
334 49TH AVENUE N
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

334 49TH AVENUE N

334 49th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

334 49th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The best find for rent in St. Pete! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage home on a large lot with no neighbors in the back.
Newly remodeled kitchen with eating area, newly remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, tile flooring throughout the house, new HVAC system, newer windows, and just installed new garage door.
Great, and very convenient location with easy commute to Downtown St. Pete, TIA, Tampa, and Clearwater. Near any major highways, restaurants, shopping's, and entertaining, Tampa Bay and Gulf beaches, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 49TH AVENUE N have any available units?
334 49TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 49TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 334 49TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 49TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
334 49TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 49TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 334 49TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 334 49TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 334 49TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 334 49TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 49TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 49TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 334 49TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 334 49TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 334 49TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 334 49TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 49TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
