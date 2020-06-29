All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

3326 11TH STREET N

3326 11th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3326 11th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CLASSIC 1920'S BUNGALOW WITH ALL THE UPDATES. THIS HOME SITS ON A WELL LANDSCAPED SHADED LOT. YOU FIRST WALK
INTO A CLOSED IN FRONT PORCH TO ENJOY THE SUMMER EVENINGS. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS GREET YOU AS YOU
ENTER THE FRONT DOOR OF THIS WELL MAINTAINED BUNGALOW. LIVING ROOM HAS A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. DINING
ROOM HAS A BEAUTIFUL BUILT IN CABINET. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND SOLID WOOD
COUNTERTOPS. UPDATED BATHROOM WITH LOTS OF CHARM WITH CLAW TUB/SHOWER COMBINATION. ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS
ON THE HUGE DECK IN THE BACKYARD. A SPACIOUS WORKSHOP FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE PLUS A GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 11TH STREET N have any available units?
3326 11TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 11TH STREET N have?
Some of 3326 11TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 11TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3326 11TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 11TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3326 11TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3326 11TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3326 11TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3326 11TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 11TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 11TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3326 11TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3326 11TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3326 11TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 11TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 11TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

