3326 11TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

CLASSIC 1920'S BUNGALOW WITH ALL THE UPDATES. THIS HOME SITS ON A WELL LANDSCAPED SHADED LOT. YOU FIRST WALK

INTO A CLOSED IN FRONT PORCH TO ENJOY THE SUMMER EVENINGS. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS GREET YOU AS YOU

ENTER THE FRONT DOOR OF THIS WELL MAINTAINED BUNGALOW. LIVING ROOM HAS A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. DINING

ROOM HAS A BEAUTIFUL BUILT IN CABINET. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND SOLID WOOD

COUNTERTOPS. UPDATED BATHROOM WITH LOTS OF CHARM WITH CLAW TUB/SHOWER COMBINATION. ENJOY YOUR EVENINGS

ON THE HUGE DECK IN THE BACKYARD. A SPACIOUS WORKSHOP FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE PLUS A GARAGE.