St. Petersburg, FL
3301 16TH STREET N
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

3301 16TH STREET N

3301 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

3301 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Magnolia Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You Must See the Interior of this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Located in the Desirable Magnolia Heights Neighborhood in St. Petersburg. Hardwood Floors Throughout the House. Formal Dining Room Leads to an Updated Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. The Split Bedroom Plan Boasts an Interior Door as well as a Separate Exterior Entry Door for the Master Bedroom which is Perfect as a Mother-In-Law Arrangement. Large Inside Laundry Room. Garage has been Partitioned off to Half its Length, Making it Great for Storage, but too Small to Park the Car. There is a Large Parking Pad on the Alley and even a Parking Pad in Front, which Provides Plenty of Parking Space. The Home Boasts an Absolutely Huge Screened Patio for Entertaining. Convenient to Everything!! Priced to Rent Fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 16TH STREET N have any available units?
3301 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3301 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 3301 16TH STREET N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3301 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3301 16TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3301 16TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3301 16TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3301 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 16TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 16TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3301 16TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3301 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3301 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 16TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

