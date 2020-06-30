3301 16TH STREET N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You Must See the Interior of this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Located in the Desirable Magnolia Heights Neighborhood in St. Petersburg. Hardwood Floors Throughout the House. Formal Dining Room Leads to an Updated Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. The Split Bedroom Plan Boasts an Interior Door as well as a Separate Exterior Entry Door for the Master Bedroom which is Perfect as a Mother-In-Law Arrangement. Large Inside Laundry Room. Garage has been Partitioned off to Half its Length, Making it Great for Storage, but too Small to Park the Car. There is a Large Parking Pad on the Alley and even a Parking Pad in Front, which Provides Plenty of Parking Space. The Home Boasts an Absolutely Huge Screened Patio for Entertaining. Convenient to Everything!! Priced to Rent Fast!