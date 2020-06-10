All apartments in St. Petersburg
326 20TH NE AVE
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:52 PM

326 20TH NE AVE

326 20th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

326 20th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Cute bungalow style 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Old Northeast. The entrance has a nice size screened in patio. UPDATED Kitchen features a GAS STOVE, GRANITE ISLAND,tile counters,HARDWOOD cabinets and a garden window. There is a separate dining area off the kitchen. The spacious living room has a wood burning fireplace and built in wall units. Master bedroom en suite bath has a jetted tub and separate shower. LAWN maintenance is provided by the owner. Don't forget to check out the back yard oasis with red brick pavers and gas grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 20TH NE AVE have any available units?
326 20TH NE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 20TH NE AVE have?
Some of 326 20TH NE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 20TH NE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
326 20TH NE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 20TH NE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 326 20TH NE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 326 20TH NE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 326 20TH NE AVE offers parking.
Does 326 20TH NE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 20TH NE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 20TH NE AVE have a pool?
No, 326 20TH NE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 326 20TH NE AVE have accessible units?
No, 326 20TH NE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 20TH NE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 20TH NE AVE has units with dishwashers.
