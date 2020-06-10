All apartments in St. Petersburg
3251 19th Street North

Location

3251 19th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! From the natural light and wood floors to the bonus room and spacious garage, there is so much to love about this attractive 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom traditional architecture home near downtown St. Pete! The interior boasts light and neutral colors, crown molding, and an open layout. The bright kitchen has tons of storage, ample counter space in dazzling granite, and eat-in dining! The bonus room could be utilized as an office, playroom, or rec space, and leads to a patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee. A master retreat offers the beautiful wood flooring and French doors to the deck, and a second bedroom overlooks the large fenced yard. The bathroom is clean and updated in bright whites and neutrals, and laundry and storage shelving are available in the garage. $50 application fee per person over age of 18; Security deposit and first month's rent upon move in with approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 19th Street North have any available units?
3251 19th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 19th Street North have?
Some of 3251 19th Street North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 19th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
3251 19th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 19th Street North pet-friendly?
No, 3251 19th Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3251 19th Street North offer parking?
Yes, 3251 19th Street North offers parking.
Does 3251 19th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 19th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 19th Street North have a pool?
No, 3251 19th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 3251 19th Street North have accessible units?
No, 3251 19th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 19th Street North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 19th Street North has units with dishwashers.

