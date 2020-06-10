3251 19th Street North

Amenities

Welcome home! From the natural light and wood floors to the bonus room and spacious garage, there is so much to love about this attractive 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom traditional architecture home near downtown St. Pete! The interior boasts light and neutral colors, crown molding, and an open layout. The bright kitchen has tons of storage, ample counter space in dazzling granite, and eat-in dining! The bonus room could be utilized as an office, playroom, or rec space, and leads to a patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee. A master retreat offers the beautiful wood flooring and French doors to the deck, and a second bedroom overlooks the large fenced yard. The bathroom is clean and updated in bright whites and neutrals, and laundry and storage shelving are available in the garage. $50 application fee per person over age of 18; Security deposit and first month's rent upon move in with approved application.