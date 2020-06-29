3223 38th Way S Unit C

Amenities

Spacious condo, private patio, great community amenities, gated - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1 - Lovely 2-story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, UNFURNISHED condo in gated West Shore Village near Maximo Marina. Spacious downstairs has living room, eat in kitchen, fenced-in patio, half-bath and laundry room. Upstairs are two bedrooms and 2 baths. Detached 1-car garage with remote. Large community of well-kept properties with beautiful surrounding grounds and amenities, including tennis, swimming pool, club house, shuffleboard and nearby walking-biking trails. Just a few blocks from grocery stores, restaurants, and access to I-275 and downtown St Petersburg to the north and the Skyway Bridge to the south. Maximo Marina is just 10 blocks south if you need to keep a boat close by. This is a gracious and comfortable unit close to Pinellas Bayway, Gulfport, beaches and with access to all metropolitan areas. RENTERS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO HAVE PETS PER HOA REGULATIONS. Service animals exempt. Additional HOA approval/registration required. Tenant pays utilities. Non-smoking unit.



