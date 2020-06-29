All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3223 38th Way S Unit C

3223 38th Way South · No Longer Available
Location

3223 38th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious condo, private patio, great community amenities, gated - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1 - Lovely 2-story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, UNFURNISHED condo in gated West Shore Village near Maximo Marina. Spacious downstairs has living room, eat in kitchen, fenced-in patio, half-bath and laundry room. Upstairs are two bedrooms and 2 baths. Detached 1-car garage with remote. Large community of well-kept properties with beautiful surrounding grounds and amenities, including tennis, swimming pool, club house, shuffleboard and nearby walking-biking trails. Just a few blocks from grocery stores, restaurants, and access to I-275 and downtown St Petersburg to the north and the Skyway Bridge to the south. Maximo Marina is just 10 blocks south if you need to keep a boat close by. This is a gracious and comfortable unit close to Pinellas Bayway, Gulfport, beaches and with access to all metropolitan areas. RENTERS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO HAVE PETS PER HOA REGULATIONS. Service animals exempt. Additional HOA approval/registration required. Tenant pays utilities. Non-smoking unit.

(RLNE5119581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 38th Way S Unit C have any available units?
3223 38th Way S Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 38th Way S Unit C have?
Some of 3223 38th Way S Unit C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 38th Way S Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
3223 38th Way S Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 38th Way S Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 38th Way S Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 3223 38th Way S Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 3223 38th Way S Unit C offers parking.
Does 3223 38th Way S Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 38th Way S Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 38th Way S Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 3223 38th Way S Unit C has a pool.
Does 3223 38th Way S Unit C have accessible units?
No, 3223 38th Way S Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 38th Way S Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 38th Way S Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
