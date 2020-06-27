322 11TH AVENUE N

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. Rent it. Love it. Home of your dreams.

Turn-key Old N.E. Bungalow just blocks to downtown and full of historical charm. You will immediately be welcomed by the large open porch with a porch swing to enjoy a cool beverage or a cup of coffee. As soon as you enter, you will love the 9' high ceilings with crown molding throughout. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has an abundance of built-ins to include hall closets and a fabulous china hutch in the formal dining room. The kitchen was recently updated with butcher block counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Florida room with floor to ceiling windows attached to the kitchen is the perfect place to entertain guests while overlooking the large back deck. The home comes fully furnished so just bring your Florida wardrobe and toothbrush. Dogs are welcome and will love all the sidewalks and two nearby dog parks. Water included. Charm included. Conveniently located near EVERYTHING.