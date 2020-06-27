All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

322 11TH AVENUE N

322 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

322 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. Rent it. Love it. Home of your dreams.
Turn-key Old N.E. Bungalow just blocks to downtown and full of historical charm. You will immediately be welcomed by the large open porch with a porch swing to enjoy a cool beverage or a cup of coffee. As soon as you enter, you will love the 9' high ceilings with crown molding throughout. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has an abundance of built-ins to include hall closets and a fabulous china hutch in the formal dining room. The kitchen was recently updated with butcher block counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Florida room with floor to ceiling windows attached to the kitchen is the perfect place to entertain guests while overlooking the large back deck. The home comes fully furnished so just bring your Florida wardrobe and toothbrush. Dogs are welcome and will love all the sidewalks and two nearby dog parks. Water included. Charm included. Conveniently located near EVERYTHING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 11TH AVENUE N have any available units?
322 11TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 11TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 322 11TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 11TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
322 11TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 11TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 11TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 322 11TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 322 11TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 322 11TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 11TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 11TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 322 11TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 322 11TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 322 11TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 322 11TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 11TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
