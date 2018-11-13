3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

WELCOME HOME! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located inside The Cove at Loggerhead Marina in St. Petersburg, FL. This community is a boat lover's dream - a maintenance-free gated community of beautiful Key West style townhomes with resort-style amenities, a full-service marina and direct boating access to the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This townhome offers an abundance of natural light, volume ceilings, 42" inch cabinets, crown molding, wood laminate throughout out and granite countertops. Planation shutters on all windows to include the front door, California Closets in all three bedrooms, Hunter Douglas blackout shade in master bedroom, extended lanai on 1st level, and ROI system in the kitchen. Upstairs you will find a sizable master bedroom which features a sitting room along with two secondary rooms, a full bath, and a large laundry room. The tandem 2-car garage has built-in custom cabinetry that offers an array of storage options. The amenities include a large pool with cabanas, grills, and flat screen TVs. The Captain's Lounge allows for entertaining out side of the home while remaining in the comfort of the community. Loggerhead is a pet friendly neighborhood that is minutes from the beaches, downtown St. Pete, and easy access to the interstate.