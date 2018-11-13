All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:08 AM

3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S

3216 Moorings Dr S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Greater Pinellas Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3216 Moorings Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
WELCOME HOME! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located inside The Cove at Loggerhead Marina in St. Petersburg, FL. This community is a boat lover's dream - a maintenance-free gated community of beautiful Key West style townhomes with resort-style amenities, a full-service marina and direct boating access to the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This townhome offers an abundance of natural light, volume ceilings, 42" inch cabinets, crown molding, wood laminate throughout out and granite countertops. Planation shutters on all windows to include the front door, California Closets in all three bedrooms, Hunter Douglas blackout shade in master bedroom, extended lanai on 1st level, and ROI system in the kitchen. Upstairs you will find a sizable master bedroom which features a sitting room along with two secondary rooms, a full bath, and a large laundry room. The tandem 2-car garage has built-in custom cabinetry that offers an array of storage options. The amenities include a large pool with cabanas, grills, and flat screen TVs. The Captain's Lounge allows for entertaining out side of the home while remaining in the comfort of the community. Loggerhead is a pet friendly neighborhood that is minutes from the beaches, downtown St. Pete, and easy access to the interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S have any available units?
3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S have?
Some of 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S is pet friendly.
Does 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 MOORINGS DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus