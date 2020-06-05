All apartments in St. Petersburg
319 BETHEL AVENUE S
319 BETHEL AVENUE S

319 Bethel Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

319 Bethel Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bayside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated home just outside of Driftwood, located 1 - block from the bay with boat launch accessibility. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new electric, plumbing, kitchen with never used stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Beautiful new bathroom, new roof and impact windows and doors. Large master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Enclosed patio and separate deck. Very quiet neighborhood with friendly neighbors and bay breezes. You will immediately fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 BETHEL AVENUE S have any available units?
319 BETHEL AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 BETHEL AVENUE S have?
Some of 319 BETHEL AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 BETHEL AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
319 BETHEL AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 BETHEL AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 319 BETHEL AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 319 BETHEL AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 319 BETHEL AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 319 BETHEL AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 BETHEL AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 BETHEL AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 319 BETHEL AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 319 BETHEL AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 319 BETHEL AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 319 BETHEL AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 BETHEL AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

