in unit laundry pool air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

Location and Pool, who could ask for more? How about pool and yard maintenance included, giving you the freedom to just enjoy. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has concrete floors, bonus room and a large fenced yard. New AC with Nest thermostat. There is a small sun room that leads out to the lanai/pool area. Off the bonus room is the laundry, a stack-able washer/dryer for your convenience. Schedule your private tour today.