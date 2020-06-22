314 24TH STREET N

Amenities

This 1920s 2/1 Bungalow in the heart of the Historic Kenwood neighborhood is move in ready! This home marries the architectural style of the 1920s with a modern kitchen and color palette. In addition to two bedrooms, this home has a bonus office space and an additional bonus room off the kitchen. This home boasts original hardwood flooring throughout, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The dining room features a bay window producing lots of natural light. The fully fenced backyard features a pavered patio perfect for entertaining. The 2 car garage has alley access and laundry facilities. Close to I-275, downtown St.Pete, shopping, restaurants, and a short drive to the beaches. Lawn service included. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.