Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
314 24TH STREET N
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

314 24TH STREET N

314 24th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

314 24th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 1920s 2/1 Bungalow in the heart of the Historic Kenwood neighborhood is move in ready! This home marries the architectural style of the 1920s with a modern kitchen and color palette. In addition to two bedrooms, this home has a bonus office space and an additional bonus room off the kitchen. This home boasts original hardwood flooring throughout, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The dining room features a bay window producing lots of natural light. The fully fenced backyard features a pavered patio perfect for entertaining. The 2 car garage has alley access and laundry facilities. Close to I-275, downtown St.Pete, shopping, restaurants, and a short drive to the beaches. Lawn service included. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 24TH STREET N have any available units?
314 24TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 24TH STREET N have?
Some of 314 24TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 24TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
314 24TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 24TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 314 24TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 314 24TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 314 24TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 314 24TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 24TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 24TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 314 24TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 314 24TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 314 24TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 314 24TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 24TH STREET N has units with dishwashers.

