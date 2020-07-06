3130 10TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Gorgeously remodeled 4/2/2 in N Kenwood. Featuring refinished original hardwood floors, the owners have spared no expense in updating this home, incorporating a fantastic combination of old bungalow charm and new modern elegance. Updates include new stucco and paint exterior, new interior paint, new kitchen, including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, new bathrooms, new fixtures, a new roof and new windows. The open layout is perfect for entertaining. And, it has a 2 car garage and back alley access - a huge bonus! Centrally located in the booming N Kenwood area, this home is convenient to both downtown and the beaches.