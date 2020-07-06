All apartments in St. Petersburg
3130 10TH AVENUE N
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:58 AM

3130 10TH AVENUE N

3130 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3130 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Floral Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeously remodeled 4/2/2 in N Kenwood. Featuring refinished original hardwood floors, the owners have spared no expense in updating this home, incorporating a fantastic combination of old bungalow charm and new modern elegance. Updates include new stucco and paint exterior, new interior paint, new kitchen, including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, new bathrooms, new fixtures, a new roof and new windows. The open layout is perfect for entertaining. And, it has a 2 car garage and back alley access - a huge bonus! Centrally located in the booming N Kenwood area, this home is convenient to both downtown and the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 10TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3130 10TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 10TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 3130 10TH AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 10TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3130 10TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 10TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3130 10TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3130 10TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 3130 10TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 3130 10TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 10TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 10TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3130 10TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3130 10TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3130 10TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 10TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 10TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

