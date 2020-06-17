All apartments in St. Petersburg
3125 36TH STREET N
3125 36TH STREET N

3125 36th Street North · (847) 865-9309
Location

3125 36th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
Fully Furnished ground floor condo in the heart of Saint Pete .( can remove furniture If not needed ) . Located off US 19 and 36 ave makes every commute quick , 5 min to I275, 20 min to airports , 15 min to Downtown Saint Pete . Completely remodeled with new furniture. Move in ready ground floor with car port .Laundry in located in the middle of the building next to the elevator on the ground floor .Water and garbage included . Both laundry and Garbage require a key access . Looking for a min of 1 year lease , tenants need to pass background check and interview with the board . Cleaning service is included every 2-3 weeks depending on availability . Serious inquiries only .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 36TH STREET N have any available units?
3125 36TH STREET N has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3125 36TH STREET N have?
Some of 3125 36TH STREET N's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 36TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3125 36TH STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 36TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3125 36TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3125 36TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3125 36TH STREET N does offer parking.
Does 3125 36TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 36TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 36TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3125 36TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3125 36TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3125 36TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 36TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 36TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
