3125 36TH STREET N

Fully Furnished ground floor condo in the heart of Saint Pete .( can remove furniture If not needed ) . Located off US 19 and 36 ave makes every commute quick , 5 min to I275, 20 min to airports , 15 min to Downtown Saint Pete . Completely remodeled with new furniture. Move in ready ground floor with car port .Laundry in located in the middle of the building next to the elevator on the ground floor .Water and garbage included . Both laundry and Garbage require a key access . Looking for a min of 1 year lease , tenants need to pass background check and interview with the board . Cleaning service is included every 2-3 weeks depending on availability . Serious inquiries only .