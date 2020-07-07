All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:40 AM

310 23rd St N

310 23rd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

310 23rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c99c6e60a8 ---- Available mid-September for a move-in within 30 days Photos of a similar unit Recently renovated 1 Bedroom plus office - 1st floor Modern kitchen with gas stove Updated bath 550 square feet Hardwood floors Great storage throughout On-site laundry Great back yard area for grilling or relaxing Plenty of parking and only 4 units in the building Water, sewer, trash included Five minutes to downtown and easy access to I-275 One dog up to 30 lbs or one cat OK with pet screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter's insurance with pet liability for dogs. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

