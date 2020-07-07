3036 6th Ave N

Amenities

coffee bar air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities coffee bar

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19f69720fb ----

Available mid-February



12 month minimum lease



Great Kenwood location - close to downtown and Grand Central restaurants, coffee shops, stores



2 BR, 1 bath apartment is on the first floor



Living room is open to dining area and kitchen



Carpet, laminate and tile



Central A/C



Sorry no pets



Water, sewer, trash included in the rent



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



First month\'s rent and security deposit due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises