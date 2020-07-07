All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3036 6th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3036 6th Ave N
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

3036 6th Ave N

3036 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3036 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
coffee bar
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/19f69720fb ----
Available mid-February

12 month minimum lease

Great Kenwood location - close to downtown and Grand Central restaurants, coffee shops, stores

2 BR, 1 bath apartment is on the first floor

Living room is open to dining area and kitchen

Carpet, laminate and tile

Central A/C

Sorry no pets

Water, sewer, trash included in the rent

$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.

First month\'s rent and security deposit due prior to move in

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit

All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 6th Ave N have any available units?
3036 6th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 6th Ave N have?
Some of 3036 6th Ave N's amenities include coffee bar, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 6th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3036 6th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 6th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3036 6th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3036 6th Ave N offer parking?
No, 3036 6th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3036 6th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 6th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 6th Ave N have a pool?
No, 3036 6th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3036 6th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3036 6th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 6th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 6th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus