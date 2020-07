Amenities

Cute remodeled craftsman bungalow with small detached garage. 2 bedrooms 1 bath with hardwood floors and working fireplace in living room. New kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer provided. NO pets. Storage space in small garage in rear. Florida room in front. Clean and great condition inside and outside. great location in Crescent heights with easy access to downtown St Petersburg, 275 and the bay bridges. Includes lawn care. Wont last!