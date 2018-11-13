3018 11th Avenue North

Amenities

Newly renovated Kenwood area 3/2/1 carport. Enter to beautiful mosaic tile and hardwood floor. Living area. Kitchen is gas cooking, New shaker cabinets, subway backsplash, custom countertop and a light color tile floor. New stainless steel appliances. Master suite with new egress window, new carpet, new full bath with tile in shower. 2 other bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and full bath. New roof and 2012, new 200 amp electrical panel, new hot water heat, newer AC, Storage shed for all the yard toys and tools. Lot 50x130. Back yard has fruit several fruit trees. Or put in the pool. Ready to move in and enjoy! A nice neighborhood too!!



