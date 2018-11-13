All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3018 11th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3018 11th Avenue North
Last updated April 17 2019 at 3:05 AM

3018 11th Avenue North

3018 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3018 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Floral Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated Kenwood area 3/2/1 carport. Enter to beautiful mosaic tile and hardwood floor. Living area. Kitchen is gas cooking, New shaker cabinets, subway backsplash, custom countertop and a light color tile floor. New stainless steel appliances. Master suite with new egress window, new carpet, new full bath with tile in shower. 2 other bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and full bath. New roof and 2012, new 200 amp electrical panel, new hot water heat, newer AC, Storage shed for all the yard toys and tools. Lot 50x130. Back yard has fruit several fruit trees. Or put in the pool. Ready to move in and enjoy! A nice neighborhood too!!

Listing Courtesy Of Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 11th Avenue North have any available units?
3018 11th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 11th Avenue North have?
Some of 3018 11th Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 11th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3018 11th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 11th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 11th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 3018 11th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3018 11th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3018 11th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 11th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 11th Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 3018 11th Avenue North has a pool.
Does 3018 11th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3018 11th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 11th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 11th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus