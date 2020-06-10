3010 58TH AVENUE S

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

VERY LARGE Fully remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 car garage unit located near the beaches! Very open and Spacious floor plan brings in lots of natural light. INSIDE LAUNDRY! Fully remodeled CUSTOM KITCHEN and bathrooms! New STAINLESS appliances! "SMART" Nest thermostat. Large walk-in closets! Energy efficient LED Lighting. IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS! Swimming pool in the complex perfect for unwinning on those hot summer days! Near I-275 access, south beaches and Fort DeSoto, shopping, and restaurants. No smoking. No pets. $1500/month, $1500 security deposit. $50 application fee per person. Water, trash included!