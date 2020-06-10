All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 11 2019

3010 58TH AVENUE S

3010 58th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3010 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
VERY LARGE Fully remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 car garage unit located near the beaches! Very open and Spacious floor plan brings in lots of natural light. INSIDE LAUNDRY! Fully remodeled CUSTOM KITCHEN and bathrooms! New STAINLESS appliances! "SMART" Nest thermostat. Large walk-in closets! Energy efficient LED Lighting. IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS! Swimming pool in the complex perfect for unwinning on those hot summer days! Near I-275 access, south beaches and Fort DeSoto, shopping, and restaurants. No smoking. No pets. $1500/month, $1500 security deposit. $50 application fee per person. Water, trash included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 58TH AVENUE S have any available units?
3010 58TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 58TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 3010 58TH AVENUE S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 58TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
3010 58TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 58TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 3010 58TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3010 58TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 3010 58TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 3010 58TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 58TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 58TH AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 3010 58TH AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 3010 58TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 3010 58TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 58TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 58TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
