298 8th Street North

City place apartments provides its residents with a beautiful, affordable apartment home in the heart of st. Petersburg, a community rich in cultural activities. With public transit provided by psta less than a few blocks away, the residents of city place are just minutes from the hear of the sunshine city. The famous st. Petersburg beach, the fishing pier, and several local parks are just a few of the diverse activities that are within minutes of your new home! Winding through the town and adjacent to city place is the pinellas trail, which extends from st. Petersburg to tarpon springs. The trail is used by bicyclists, joggers, skaters and walkers. First rate medical care is available at the bay front medical center and the st. Petersburg medical center. Yet, in spite of its close proximity to all of this, the convenient awesome setting of city place provides the illusion of being miles from it all. City place apartments offers a rare opportunity to experience a unique environment with affordable rents. Live the dream at city place apartments!