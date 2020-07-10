All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 298 8th Street North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
298 8th Street North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

298 8th Street North

298 8th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Downtown St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

298 8th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
City place apartments provides its residents with a beautiful, affordable apartment home in the heart of st. Petersburg, a community rich in cultural activities. With public transit provided by psta less than a few blocks away, the residents of city place are just minutes from the hear of the sunshine city. The famous st. Petersburg beach, the fishing pier, and several local parks are just a few of the diverse activities that are within minutes of your new home! Winding through the town and adjacent to city place is the pinellas trail, which extends from st. Petersburg to tarpon springs. The trail is used by bicyclists, joggers, skaters and walkers. First rate medical care is available at the bay front medical center and the st. Petersburg medical center. Yet, in spite of its close proximity to all of this, the convenient awesome setting of city place provides the illusion of being miles from it all. City place apartments offers a rare opportunity to experience a unique environment with affordable rents. Live the dream at city place apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 8th Street North have any available units?
298 8th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 298 8th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
298 8th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 8th Street North pet-friendly?
No, 298 8th Street North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 298 8th Street North offer parking?
No, 298 8th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 298 8th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 8th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 8th Street North have a pool?
No, 298 8th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 298 8th Street North have accessible units?
No, 298 8th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 298 8th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 8th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 298 8th Street North have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 8th Street North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus