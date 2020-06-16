All apartments in St. Petersburg
2901 Pelham Rd N

2901 Pelham Road North · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Pelham Road North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
St Pete-Jungle Prada Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780-This spacious 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home is located in the desirable Jungle Shores neighborhood of St. Pete. Enjoy the peace and tranquility in this unique property. 2 fireplaces. One in living room and sitting room off the kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs. It is a must see with it's open ceiling in the living room and loft upstairs that can be used as an office, library, or whatever you can imagine! Corner lot with lots of trees. Community park right across the street leads to the Intercoastal waterway where look can launch you kayak, watch sunsets or take a swim. Located close to beaches, Bay Pines Hospital and 20 minutes to Downtown St. Pete. Pet considered. Downtown St. Pete

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Pelham Rd N have any available units?
2901 Pelham Rd N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Pelham Rd N have?
Some of 2901 Pelham Rd N's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Pelham Rd N currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Pelham Rd N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Pelham Rd N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Pelham Rd N is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Pelham Rd N offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Pelham Rd N does offer parking.
Does 2901 Pelham Rd N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Pelham Rd N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Pelham Rd N have a pool?
Yes, 2901 Pelham Rd N has a pool.
Does 2901 Pelham Rd N have accessible units?
No, 2901 Pelham Rd N does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Pelham Rd N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Pelham Rd N has units with dishwashers.
