2901 Pelham Rd N

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

St Pete-Jungle Prada Call Cherie Kelly @ 727-451-7780-This spacious 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home is located in the desirable Jungle Shores neighborhood of St. Pete. Enjoy the peace and tranquility in this unique property. 2 fireplaces. One in living room and sitting room off the kitchen. Master bedroom is downstairs. It is a must see with it's open ceiling in the living room and loft upstairs that can be used as an office, library, or whatever you can imagine! Corner lot with lots of trees. Community park right across the street leads to the Intercoastal waterway where look can launch you kayak, watch sunsets or take a swim. Located close to beaches, Bay Pines Hospital and 20 minutes to Downtown St. Pete. Pet considered. Downtown St. Pete