Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This split plan three bedroom and two bath home with one car garage is located centrally and with a short drive you can be at the beach or shopping. Granite counters and glass back splash accent in kitchen, from which you can step through French doors. Dining area and living room are separate and feature wood floors. Fenced back yard with a storage shed and landscaped front yard makes this home attractive. Situated on a corner lot and has a open front patio.