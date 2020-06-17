2877 32ND AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 1/2 Duplex Available January 2019. Centrally Located in St. Petersburg Close to US 19, Highway and Minutes away from Downtown. 2 Bed 1 Bath with 1 Car Garage about 830 Square Feet. You get your own Half of Fenced in Backyard and the Owner Just installed New Hurricane Impact Double Paned Windows (2018). Updated Kitchen, Property has Central A/C, All Terrazzo Floors. Huge Master Bedroom with Nice Sized Closet. Property Comes with Washer & Dryer in garage. Rent Includes Water, Trash & Sewer. Please Contact Property Manager to Inquire. Must be Pre Approved. No Evictions or Felonies in the past 2-3 Years and No Outstanding Balances with Any Past Landlords.