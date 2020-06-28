All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

2843 9TH AVENUE N

2843 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2843 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Floral Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment in historic Kenwood neighborhood with laundry room in the building behind the apartment. Park in the back. Hurry before it's rented. Walking distance to bus stop, convenient stores, St. Pete High school. 5 minutes drive to Exciting Downtown St. Petersburg, 15 minutes to beaches, 25 minutes to Tampa Airport. Stores, restaurants, parks nearby. Only one small dog allowed with non-refundable deposit. This is not a section 8 property at this time. Credit and back ground check conducted via the application at potential tenant's expense. The application fee is not refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

