2843 9TH AVENUE N

Spacious 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartment in historic Kenwood neighborhood with laundry room in the building behind the apartment. Park in the back. Hurry before it's rented. Walking distance to bus stop, convenient stores, St. Pete High school. 5 minutes drive to Exciting Downtown St. Petersburg, 15 minutes to beaches, 25 minutes to Tampa Airport. Stores, restaurants, parks nearby. Only one small dog allowed with non-refundable deposit. This is not a section 8 property at this time. Credit and back ground check conducted via the application at potential tenant's expense. The application fee is not refundable.