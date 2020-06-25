All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2834 24th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2834 24th St N
Last updated April 25 2019 at 2:53 PM

2834 24th St N

2834 24th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2834 24th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Norwood Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely updated. Bonus room could be 3rd bedroom. Updates are as follows: Exterior Stucco and exterior painted, new fencing and new deck off back of home, newly painted interior, water proof laminate floors, completely new kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets, back splash and stainless steel appliances, new bathroom and New AC Must See!

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 RE CHAMPIONS

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 24th St N have any available units?
2834 24th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2834 24th St N have?
Some of 2834 24th St N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2834 24th St N currently offering any rent specials?
2834 24th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 24th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2834 24th St N is pet friendly.
Does 2834 24th St N offer parking?
No, 2834 24th St N does not offer parking.
Does 2834 24th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 24th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 24th St N have a pool?
No, 2834 24th St N does not have a pool.
Does 2834 24th St N have accessible units?
No, 2834 24th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 24th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 24th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus