2831 10TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Wonderful North Kenwood home. Large fenced back yard with a storage shed. Nice oak tree in the front yard. Landscape lighting is LED. Good sized eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Good room sizes. Amazing closets! Closet at the entry. Huge linen closet in the hall. 2 closets in the master bedroom and one is a walk in. Even more storage space in the utility closet and in the laundry room. Newer a/c, roof, insulation and windows keep the utility bills low. Freshly painted exterior. Very nice house!