St. Petersburg, FL
2831 10TH AVENUE N
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:06 PM

2831 10TH AVENUE N

2831 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2831 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Floral Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Wonderful North Kenwood home. Large fenced back yard with a storage shed. Nice oak tree in the front yard. Landscape lighting is LED. Good sized eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Good room sizes. Amazing closets! Closet at the entry. Huge linen closet in the hall. 2 closets in the master bedroom and one is a walk in. Even more storage space in the utility closet and in the laundry room. Newer a/c, roof, insulation and windows keep the utility bills low. Freshly painted exterior. Very nice house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 10TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2831 10TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 10TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2831 10TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 10TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2831 10TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 10TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2831 10TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2831 10TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2831 10TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2831 10TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 10TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 10TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2831 10TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2831 10TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2831 10TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 10TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2831 10TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
