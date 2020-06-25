All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:18 PM

2827 PARK STREET N

2827 Park Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2827 Park Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This is a great 2/2 house for rent on Park Street near 22nd Ave N! This home has been partially updated to suit your needs. The kitchen has been opened up to give the home a more open floor plan, and all new granite countertops and stone backsplash have been installed. The bedrooms have all new durable vinyl flooring, and the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and his and hers closets give enough room to spread out! The master bathroom has a skylight to let in plenty of natural light, and the bedroom is complete with sliding glass doors that open out into the fenced in backyard. Parking is off-street; there is a circular driveway as well as a carport. House also has indoor washer and dryer hookups! Application approval required. Move in costs for well-qualified applicants will be first and an equal deposit. Check out the link in the Virtual Tour section to click through a 3D tour of the home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 PARK STREET N have any available units?
2827 PARK STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 PARK STREET N have?
Some of 2827 PARK STREET N's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 PARK STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2827 PARK STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 PARK STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 2827 PARK STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2827 PARK STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 2827 PARK STREET N offers parking.
Does 2827 PARK STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 PARK STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 PARK STREET N have a pool?
No, 2827 PARK STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2827 PARK STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2827 PARK STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 PARK STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 PARK STREET N has units with dishwashers.
