2827 PARK STREET N

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This is a great 2/2 house for rent on Park Street near 22nd Ave N! This home has been partially updated to suit your needs. The kitchen has been opened up to give the home a more open floor plan, and all new granite countertops and stone backsplash have been installed. The bedrooms have all new durable vinyl flooring, and the large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and his and hers closets give enough room to spread out! The master bathroom has a skylight to let in plenty of natural light, and the bedroom is complete with sliding glass doors that open out into the fenced in backyard. Parking is off-street; there is a circular driveway as well as a carport. House also has indoor washer and dryer hookups! Application approval required. Move in costs for well-qualified applicants will be first and an equal deposit. Check out the link in the Virtual Tour section to click through a 3D tour of the home!