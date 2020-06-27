All apartments in St. Petersburg
2780 37th St N
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2780 37th St N

2780 37th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2780 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2780 37th St N Available 08/01/19 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Harshaw Area St. Pete!!! - Large home in desirable Harshaw neighborhood on corner lot with additional rooms for office, study and 4th extra bedroom; oversized washer and dryer in garage; fenced back yard with porch and extra drive way for boat or RV; original hardwood floors and tile throughout; new paint, ceiling fans and updated kitchen with granite and solid wood cabinets, large Florida room with separate dining room or can be another living room; this home has been well maintained and has only been a rental for the past year. Owner took great care of this home. Two parking drive ways for oversized truck or RV. Centrally located in St. Petersburg and walking distance to Gladden Park with rec center and basketball courts; high and dry, not in a flood zone. You won't be disappointed!!

Tenant Insurance Required

(RLNE4337883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2780 37th St N have any available units?
2780 37th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2780 37th St N have?
Some of 2780 37th St N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2780 37th St N currently offering any rent specials?
2780 37th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 37th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2780 37th St N is pet friendly.
Does 2780 37th St N offer parking?
Yes, 2780 37th St N offers parking.
Does 2780 37th St N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2780 37th St N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 37th St N have a pool?
No, 2780 37th St N does not have a pool.
Does 2780 37th St N have accessible units?
No, 2780 37th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 2780 37th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2780 37th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
