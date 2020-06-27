Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2780 37th St N Available 08/01/19 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Harshaw Area St. Pete!!! - Large home in desirable Harshaw neighborhood on corner lot with additional rooms for office, study and 4th extra bedroom; oversized washer and dryer in garage; fenced back yard with porch and extra drive way for boat or RV; original hardwood floors and tile throughout; new paint, ceiling fans and updated kitchen with granite and solid wood cabinets, large Florida room with separate dining room or can be another living room; this home has been well maintained and has only been a rental for the past year. Owner took great care of this home. Two parking drive ways for oversized truck or RV. Centrally located in St. Petersburg and walking distance to Gladden Park with rec center and basketball courts; high and dry, not in a flood zone. You won't be disappointed!!



Tenant Insurance Required



(RLNE4337883)