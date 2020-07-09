All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2649 Dartmouth Ave N
Last updated June 24 2019 at 11:06 AM

2649 Dartmouth Ave N

2649 Dartmouth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2649 Dartmouth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a57c31c024 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Bright, spacious, one-of-a-kind historic one bedroom, one bath garage apartment in the Kenwood National Historic District in central St. Pete Approximately 550 square feet Nicely renovated Unique features preserved in the circa 1937 apartment include handmade custom woodwork, plaster walls and walk-in closets Spacious living room is open to great kitchen. New large gourmet kitchen featuring birch cabinets, high-definition laminate counter-tops, glass top range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, disposal. Separate laundry with washer/dryer included. Preserved hardwood floors and new tile flooring in bathrooms. Energy saving features include sheer fabric/blinds window treatments, ceiling fans, new roof & insulation, LoE windows, central air with heat pump, and new appliances Adjacent parking space. Cable and broadband ready. Please drive by and schedule an appointment at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental Tenant pays all utilities One small dog under 30 lbs or cat OK with with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Dartmouth Ave N have any available units?
2649 Dartmouth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 Dartmouth Ave N have?
Some of 2649 Dartmouth Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Dartmouth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Dartmouth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Dartmouth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 Dartmouth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2649 Dartmouth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Dartmouth Ave N offers parking.
Does 2649 Dartmouth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2649 Dartmouth Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Dartmouth Ave N have a pool?
No, 2649 Dartmouth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2649 Dartmouth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2649 Dartmouth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Dartmouth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 Dartmouth Ave N has units with dishwashers.

