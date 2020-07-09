2649 Dartmouth Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a57c31c024 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Bright, spacious, one-of-a-kind historic one bedroom, one bath garage apartment in the Kenwood National Historic District in central St. Pete Approximately 550 square feet Nicely renovated Unique features preserved in the circa 1937 apartment include handmade custom woodwork, plaster walls and walk-in closets Spacious living room is open to great kitchen. New large gourmet kitchen featuring birch cabinets, high-definition laminate counter-tops, glass top range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, disposal. Separate laundry with washer/dryer included. Preserved hardwood floors and new tile flooring in bathrooms. Energy saving features include sheer fabric/blinds window treatments, ceiling fans, new roof & insulation, LoE windows, central air with heat pump, and new appliances Adjacent parking space. Cable and broadband ready. Please drive by and schedule an appointment at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental Tenant pays all utilities One small dog under 30 lbs or cat OK with with pet app screening fee of $25, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Current shot records, photo, animal license and renter\'s insurance for dogs. No aggressive dogs or aggressive breeds. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises