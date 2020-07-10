All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 263 1/2 44th St N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
263 1/2 44th St N
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

263 1/2 44th St N

263 1/2 44th St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

263 1/2 44th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment - Property Id: 292975

This Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment is Located in a Quiet Neighborhood & Features:

* Beautiful Hardwood Flooring
* Small Fenced Yard
* Refrigerator & Stove/Oven
* Washer/Dryer Hookups (Downstairs)
* A lot of Storage Space
* Small Pets Allowed with Monthly Pet Rent (Breed Restrictions Apply)

Rent is $1,000 per month with an $1,100 Security Deposit. There is a $25 Discount Off Rent for Each Month Rent is Paid Early (By the 20th of the Prior Month) For more Information, Please Contact our office at 727-347-7620.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292975
Property Id 292975

(RLNE5830074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 1/2 44th St N have any available units?
263 1/2 44th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 1/2 44th St N have?
Some of 263 1/2 44th St N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 1/2 44th St N currently offering any rent specials?
263 1/2 44th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 1/2 44th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 1/2 44th St N is pet friendly.
Does 263 1/2 44th St N offer parking?
No, 263 1/2 44th St N does not offer parking.
Does 263 1/2 44th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 1/2 44th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 1/2 44th St N have a pool?
No, 263 1/2 44th St N does not have a pool.
Does 263 1/2 44th St N have accessible units?
No, 263 1/2 44th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 263 1/2 44th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 1/2 44th St N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus