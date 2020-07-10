263 1/2 44th St N

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/20 Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment - Property Id: 292975



This Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Apartment is Located in a Quiet Neighborhood & Features:



* Beautiful Hardwood Flooring

* Small Fenced Yard

* Refrigerator & Stove/Oven

* Washer/Dryer Hookups (Downstairs)

* A lot of Storage Space

* Small Pets Allowed with Monthly Pet Rent (Breed Restrictions Apply)



Rent is $1,000 per month with an $1,100 Security Deposit. There is a $25 Discount Off Rent for Each Month Rent is Paid Early (By the 20th of the Prior Month) For more Information, Please Contact our office at 727-347-7620.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292975

Property Id 292975



(RLNE5830074)