260 38TH AVENUE SE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:33 AM
1 of 6
260 38TH AVENUE SE
260 38th Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
260 38th Avenue Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED IN A QUIET ST PETERSBURG COMMUNITY CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ST PETE. FEATURES FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING, OPEN SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, MUST SEE!! WONT LAST LONG!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 260 38TH AVENUE SE have any available units?
260 38TH AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 260 38TH AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
260 38TH AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 38TH AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 260 38TH AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 260 38TH AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 260 38TH AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 260 38TH AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 38TH AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 38TH AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 260 38TH AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 260 38TH AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 260 38TH AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 260 38TH AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 38TH AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 38TH AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 38TH AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
