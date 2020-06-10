2590 36th Avenue North

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,412 SF updated home in the Coolidge Park area of St. Petersburg. This home features a converted garage for extra living space and nice sized fully fenced backyard. An oversized carport is accessible through the alley and perfect for boat or RV parking too. 8x10 wooden shed for additional storage. The updated kitchen includes wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances of smooth top range, side by side refrigerator with water and ice, microwave, and a dishwasher. The master bedroom is equipped with a walk-in closet and the master en suite bath has a tub/shower combo. The 2 additional bedrooms share the hall bath that also has tub/shower combo. Washer/Dryer hookups located in the converted living space. Features also include blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and tile in living/wet areas. Minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg and quick access to I-275 and US-19.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.