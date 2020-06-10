All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2590 36th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2590 36th Avenue North
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:42 AM

2590 36th Avenue North

2590 36th Avenue North · (813) 517-8155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2590 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,412 SF updated home in the Coolidge Park area of St. Petersburg. This home features a converted garage for extra living space and nice sized fully fenced backyard. An oversized carport is accessible through the alley and perfect for boat or RV parking too. 8x10 wooden shed for additional storage. The updated kitchen includes wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances of smooth top range, side by side refrigerator with water and ice, microwave, and a dishwasher. The master bedroom is equipped with a walk-in closet and the master en suite bath has a tub/shower combo. The 2 additional bedrooms share the hall bath that also has tub/shower combo. Washer/Dryer hookups located in the converted living space. Features also include blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and tile in living/wet areas. Minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg and quick access to I-275 and US-19.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2590 36th Avenue North have any available units?
2590 36th Avenue North has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2590 36th Avenue North have?
Some of 2590 36th Avenue North's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2590 36th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2590 36th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2590 36th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2590 36th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 2590 36th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 2590 36th Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 2590 36th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2590 36th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2590 36th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2590 36th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2590 36th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2590 36th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2590 36th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2590 36th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2590 36th Avenue North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity