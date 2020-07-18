2567 15TH AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Large North St Petersburg home near downtown. Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a Florida room and 2nd porch. Light & airy with a decorative fireplace. Over 1095 square feet of living space. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and period wood cabinets. Remodeled bathroom with granite countertop, Hardwood floors in Bedrooms and living room. Wood plank vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage and lawn care! Small pets ok. Nice yard. Convenient to Downtown St Petersburg, 275 and the bay bridges. Rear detached duplex is not included in the rental. CLEAN! Won't last!