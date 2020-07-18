All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2567 15TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2567 15TH AVENUE N
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2567 15TH AVENUE N

2567 15th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2567 15th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
North Kenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large North St Petersburg home near downtown. Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a Florida room and 2nd porch. Light & airy with a decorative fireplace. Over 1095 square feet of living space. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and period wood cabinets. Remodeled bathroom with granite countertop, Hardwood floors in Bedrooms and living room. Wood plank vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Rent includes water, sewer, garbage and lawn care! Small pets ok. Nice yard. Convenient to Downtown St Petersburg, 275 and the bay bridges. Rear detached duplex is not included in the rental. CLEAN! Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2567 15TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2567 15TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2567 15TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2567 15TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2567 15TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2567 15TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2567 15TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2567 15TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 2567 15TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2567 15TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2567 15TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2567 15TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2567 15TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2567 15TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2567 15TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2567 15TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2567 15TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2567 15TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus