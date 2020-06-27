All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:27 AM

2527 4TH AVENUE N

2527 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2527 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deluxe, high-end bungalow in trendy Kenwood neighborhood has been designed for entertaining with large, open concept living-dining-kitchen with sweeping high ceilings. Bring your designer ideas to make this place your own kind of spectacular. Three bedroom and two bath with separate laundry room. Cozy up to the covered front porch with your Adirondack chairs and watch life go by on the quiet brick streets. Pet permitted with deposit, but no aggressive breed dogs. Tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2527 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 4TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2527 4TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 4TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2527 4TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 4TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 4TH AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 2527 4TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2527 4TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2527 4TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 4TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 4TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2527 4TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2527 4TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2527 4TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 4TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 4TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
