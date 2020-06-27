2527 4TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Deluxe, high-end bungalow in trendy Kenwood neighborhood has been designed for entertaining with large, open concept living-dining-kitchen with sweeping high ceilings. Bring your designer ideas to make this place your own kind of spectacular. Three bedroom and two bath with separate laundry room. Cozy up to the covered front porch with your Adirondack chairs and watch life go by on the quiet brick streets. Pet permitted with deposit, but no aggressive breed dogs. Tenant pays all utilities.